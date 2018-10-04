Forest River motorhomes recalled: door could open while moving

Forest River is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Berkshire motorhomes. The affected vehicles have entry doors with latch rods that may be improperly adjusted, allowing the door to open while moving.

If the door opens while moving it can increase the risk of injury or a crash.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will readjust the door latch rod, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in October 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-522-1368. Forest River’s number for this recall is 40-0853.