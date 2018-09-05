Forest River recall: Trailer awnings may open while RV moves

Forest River is recalling more than 2,500 model year 2019 Coachmen Work and Play and Adrenaline trailers, 2018-2019 Forest River Forester and XLR trailers and 2018 Forest River Rockwood trailers. The awning may deploy while moving. If it were to do that there would be an increased risk of a crash of the RV or nearby vehicles.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the awning controller, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 22, 2018. Owners may contact Coachmen customer service at 1-574-825-6302, Forester customer service at 1-574-206-7600, Rockwood customer service at 1-574-642-4053, XLR Toyhauler customer service at 1-574-642-0432, or Lippert customer service at 1-574-538-4514 or recall@lci1.com. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-0715.