Forest River recall: Coachmen trailer safety switch issue

Forest River is recalling certain 2019 Coachmen Freedom Express travel trailers. The break-away safety switch was not wired to a constant power source, and, as a result, the switch may be inadvertently disconnected from the trailer house battery and cause the brakes to not engage if the trailer detaches from the tow vehicle.

If the trailer brakes cannot engage if the trailer detaches from tow vehicle, there would be an increased risk of a crash.

Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will correct the break-away safety switch wiring, free of charge. The recall began September 11, 2018. Owners may contact Coachmen Freedom Express customer service at 1-574-825-8657. Forest River’s number for this recall is 220/320-0825.