Forest River recalls RVs for missing side marker lights

Forest River, Inc., is recalling certain 2017-2019 Forest River Vengeance Rouge recreational trailers, models VGT25V-73 and VGT25V-73-W. These vehicles may be missing side marker lights in the middle of each side, reducing the visibility of the trailers to other drivers. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

The reduced visibility from the missing lights could increase the risk of a crash.

Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will install the missing amber side marker lights free of charge. The recall began June 7, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 73-0727.