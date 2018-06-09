Forest River recalls some Coachmen trailers for tire inflation issue

Forest River is recalling certain 2019 Coachmen Viking travel trailers, models T17BHS and T17FQS. The Federal Placard states that the tires have an inflation pressure of 65 PSI, when the tires actually require 75 PSI. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.”

The incorrect placard could cause the operator to underinflate the tires, possibly causing tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash.

Forest River has notified owners and provided a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall began May 31, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-269-467-8281. Forest River’s number for this recall is 121-0734.