Forest River recalls some fifth wheels: wrong weight placard

Forest River is recalling certain 2019 Prime Time Crusader fifth-wheel trailers, model CSF315RST. The Federal Placard on these vehicles indicate that the axles have a weight capacity of 6,000 pounds when their actual capacity is 5,100 pounds.
The incorrect Federal Placard may result in the axles being overloaded, causing a loss of control, and increasing the risk of a crash.
Forest River has notified owners, and will provide replacement Federal Placards, free of charge. The recall began on July 30, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 48-0801.