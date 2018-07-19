Forest River recalls some trailers: wrong tire pressure placard

Forest River, Inc. is recalling certain 2016-2018 Forest River Prime Time travel trailers. The Federal Placard incorrectly states that the tire pressure should be 65PSI when the correct tire pressure is 80PSI. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.”
The incorrect tire information may cause the operator to underinflate the tire, leading to premature tire wear and increasing the risk of a crash.
Forest River will notify owners and will provide a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 29, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 48-0756.