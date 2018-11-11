Forest River recalls trailers: Awning arm could detach

Forest River is recalling 3,606 model year 2018-2019 Cherokee Alpha Wolf and 2019 Cherokee Arctic Wolf travel trailers. The awnings may have been mounted with fasteners that are insufficient in length and/or quantity, possibly resulting in the awning arm detaching from the wall.

If the awning arm detaches, it can increase the risk of injury or a crash.

The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin in November 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 75-0867.