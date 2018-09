Forest River is recalling certain 2019 Prime Time Tracer and Avenger travel trailers equipped with a Greystone oven. The ovens may be missing a diverter which can cause the countertop to get extremely hot.

The hot countertop increases the risk of burn injuries.

The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin in September 2018. Owners may contact Prime Time customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 48-0833.