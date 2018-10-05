You are here

Forest River recalls trailers for potential tire failure issue

Chuck Woodbury

If the tires contact a part of the trailer, they may be damaged and fail, causing a loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a taller equalizer to the suspension to add length to the shackle, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin this month, October, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-264-6664 extension 50008. Forest River’s number for this recall is 500-0856.

