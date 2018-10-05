Forest River recalls trailers for potential tire failure issue

Forest River is recalling certain 2019 Forest River East to West travel trailers, model 27KNS. Incorrect axle shackles may have been installed on the vehicles, allowing the tires to contact the floor or wheel well while moving.

If the tires contact a part of the trailer, they may be damaged and fail, causing a loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a taller equalizer to the suspension to add length to the shackle, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin this month, October, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-264-6664 extension 50008. Forest River’s number for this recall is 500-0856.