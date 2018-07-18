Forest River recalls trailers for stove top problem

Forest River, Inc. is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Prime Time travel trailers. The stove is not isolated from the furnace return air, which potentially causes an inverted flame on the cooktop.

The inverted stove top flame can cause the propane supply line to fail, increasing the risk of an injury.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a panel to separate the stove top from the furnace return air feed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 29, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-3001. Forest River’s number for this recall is 48-0755.