Forest River recalls trailers: Propane tank could detach

Forest River, Inc. is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Cherokee Wolf Pup travel trailers, models CKTR15SW-D, CKTR16BHS-D, CKTR16FQ-D, CKTR18RJB-D and CKTR18TO-D. These trailers have single propane bottle brackets with two mounting legs that may break at the mounting point.

If the LP bottle ring bracket breaks, the propane cylinder may detach from the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the LP bottle ring bracket, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 8, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 17D-0805.