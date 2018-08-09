Forest River recalls trailers: Wheel bearings may seize

Forest River is recalling certain 2018-2019 Forest River Rockwood and Flagstaff trailers. The inner wheel bearings may seize, which can cause the trailer wheels to lock up.
If a wheel locks up, there would be an increased risk of a crash.
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the inner wheel bearings, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 26, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-4053. Forest River’s number for this recall is 10-0786.