Forest Service closes recreation facilities around Lake Tahoe for the season

Fall is here, and winter comes early to Lake Tahoe, where several campgrounds, day-use, picnic areas, roads and beaches on National Forest lands around Lake Tahoe are being closed up for the winter season.

Campgrounds already closed include Bayview, Fallen Leaf, Kaspian, Meeks Bay, Nevada Beach and William Kent. Day-use areas and beaches closed include Baldwin, Kaspian, Meeks Bay, Nevada Beach, Pope and William Kent, reports South Tahoe Now.

The Tallac Historic Site closed up at the end of September, though the grounds remain open.

The Taylor Creek Visitor Center (photo) and Kiva Picnic Area closed Sunday. Bears are highly active at this time in the Taylor Creek area. Keep your distance and leave food and other scented items at home, stay on the trails and help protect bear habitat and salmon eggs by not entering Taylor Creek.

Blackwood Canyon, Luther Pass and Watson Lake campgrounds close on November 15, 2018, and Zephyr Cove Resort Campground remains open year-round.

For a complete list of site closure dates, visit the website.

Forest roads generally begin closing in mid-November for public safety and resource protection. For specific forest road closing dates, consult the Motor Vehicle Use Map.

Although facilities on National Forest lands at Lake Tahoe closed for the winter season, the grounds and lake access remain open year-round. During winter month closures, services such as water, restrooms and trash collection are not available. When accessing these areas in the winter, be sure to pack out your garbage, park legally and do not block closed gates.