Four cars, a motorhome and a boat play tag on Georgia highway

An accident on Friday, Oct. 5, about 45 miles north of Atlanta, Georgia, in the rolling foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, involved the unlikely combination of a motorhome, boat and four cars, reported 11 Alive.com.

Crews cleared the massive accident on I-75 that caused delays for northbound traffic at mile marker 299.5 in the Pleasant Valley area of Bartow County.

The exact cause is still unclear but an emergency helicopter was called to the scene for a single reported injury.

One of the vehicles also dropped a boat on the road, according to reports from the scene.