Free shuttle service into and within Bryce Canyon NP announced

It is not always easy to visit some of our national parks in an RV where parking is often limited and traffic heavy. But at Bryce Canyon NP, Red Canyon Transit has announced that it will resume its free scheduled bus service into and within Bryce Canyon National Park beginning April 14. The Rainbow Point Tour, a free tour to the southern end of the park that operates two times a day, will begin operating the same day reports the St. George News.

The Bryce Canyon Shuttle is free with a park pass or entrance permit. The early season service will operate every 15 minutes starting at 8 a.m. at the shuttle station in Bryce Canyon City. The last bus of the day will depart the shuttle station at 5:30 p.m. each day to go into the park, with the last departure leaving the park from the visitor center daily at 6:15 p.m.

Early season bus service will continue through May 18. Peak season service will begin May 19, with more frequent service and longer hours. The Bryce Canyon Shuttle will continue through the season until Oct. 29.

Like most national parks and monuments in the West, Bryce Canyon National Park has been experiencing record visitation in recent years. The free shuttle service is provided by the park to provide visitors with an easy way to see the park without the challenges associated with the limited parking.

“Sometimes visitors spend more time hunting for parking than they do at the overlooks,” Brian Cambria of Red Canyon Transit said. “On some days, parking can fill up well before noon. We encourage everyone to park at the shuttle station and ride the free bus. Our professional, friendly, experienced drivers help visitors feel welcome and have more time to do the things they come for.”