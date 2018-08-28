Tiny French camping trailer unfolds to triple size

In “tiny home” mode, a French company has created a small, lightweight camping trailer that expands to more than triple its towed size, reports Motor 1. [This link includes an interesting 37-second video.]

After all, you don’t need a huge, extravagant camper to experience the great outdoors. Some compact options can fit friends and all the supplies for a week away. What it does require is a functional, usable, easy to set up camping trailer. Tipoon is the perfect tiny trailer.

The trailer measures 5.5 feet wide, 5.5 feet tall, and 14.7 feet long. It’s tiny, but versatile, with a host of cool features such as bedding for up to four, hotplates, a fridge, shower and toilet. A press of a button allows the camper to increase its living space three times thanks to a remote, providing 6.2 feet of interior height space. Everything about the Tipoon is designed to make the experience of setting up easy and worry-free, with the camper able to open and stabilize in seconds. You can also use the remote to close the Tipoon.

Tipoon allows for some customization, including an array of available colors. Customers can also pick a custom color, too, as well as several accessories. The best part of a camping trip is having what you want with little hassle.

It seems like now more than ever before campers of all sizes are getting the spotlight. Maybe people are again venturing to the great outdoors and doing so without a backpack and tent. Whatever the reason, there’s no better time to go camping than now. There are plenty of camper choices that fit about every budget and need. You won’t conquer Mt. Everest in a Tipoon, but that’s okay.