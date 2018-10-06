Frontier Town state campground to be “Gateway to the Adirondacks”

A new “Gateway to the Adirondacks” will come to New York state when the North Hudson Frontier Town state campground opens in May or June next year reported the Daily Gazette.

It retains the name of the old Frontier Town theme park, which closed in 1998, and its Old-West motif. The new campground isn’t open yet but a pair of day-use areas, including one along the Schroon River, are now open to the public.

The new state campground, at the southern edge of the Adirondack High Peaks off Northway exit 29, will include campsites for horseback riders, RVers, and traditional tent campers. In time, it will also include access to miles of horseback trails and connect through other trails to the nearby Boreas Ponds tract and the High Peaks Wilderness.

Before cutting a ribbon on the project’s first construction phase – establishing the campground’s central infrastructure, a series of equestrian campsites and the day-use areas – state Department of Enviornmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said the new campground will serve as a hub for visitors to the increasingly popular Adirondack High Peaks areas.

“This is our Yosemite, this is our Grand Canyon, this is our Yellowstone,” Seggos said of the Adirondacks.

When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the project – a new “gateway to the Adirondacks,” as he called it – the project was pegged at $32 million.

Emphasizing the campground’s different types of camping amenities and its proximity to trails – along with Paradox Brewery’s new tasting room a short walk away – Seggos said the state is looking to create a campground that is a destination for people interested in what the Adirondacks have to offer.

