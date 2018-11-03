Fulltime RVer without physical address unable to register to vote

Are fulltimers being deprived of their right to vote because they don’t have a physical residence address? It seems so as this fulltime RVer says.

“I felt that they took my right to vote away. It just really sunk home to me,” said Randall Callahan, an RV traveler who’s having trouble voting in the midterm elections reports Ozarks First.

Callahan may not be able to vote after selling his house and currently living in his RV. He wants to cast his ballot in Greene County, Missouri but doesn’t currently have a physical address.

Callahan moved to Springfield back in 2015 and wanted to pay his taxes and cast an early ballot the beginning of this week. He wanted to cast his ballot in Greene County.

“That’s where I resided, that’s where I pay my taxes, that’s where I go to my doctors, that’s my home,” said Callahan.

At the county clerk’s office, employees say his P.O. Box address cannot be used.

“Because of my address not being a physical house or they wanted my RV in Missouri before I could get to vote,” explained Callahan.

“So often times these individuals will use a family member or someone that they can go ahead and have their permanent residence attached to as they continue to go back and forth on their RV,” Greene County clerk Shane Schoeller said.

“If the legislature ever changes that, we’re more than happy to apply that,” Schoeller said, “right now, this is just one of those unusual cases that we’re hoping that this particular voter is able to find a physical residence and use while they’re traveling throughout the year, that way they can continue to vote here in Greene County.”

Callahan said he wants to tell his story so other travelers can be aware as well.

“You know I’m not the only retired RV-er out there, if it’s happening to me, we just need to come together and fix this thing, you know,” Callahan said, “I’m not trying to get anybody in trouble, I just want to cast my ballot. I want my vote. It might not count, you’re saying, one vote. But that’s my vote.”