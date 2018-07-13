Girl climbs tree near Northwest campground to escape wolf pack

A helicopter had to rescue a research student Thursday afternoon after a group of wolves surrounded her near a Washington state campground.

Okanogan County dispatch received a call around 12:30 p.m. from the student, who was surveying the area near the Tiffany Spring Campground in northern Washington when she came across the wolves. Officials said she had climbed 30 feet up a tree and a pack of wolves was surrounding her.

The sheriff’s department is looking into whether there is a threat to future campers.

