Go glamping in a deluxe Airstream right outside Yosemite NP

AutoCamp is now offering 80 deluxe Airstream trailers for rent, tucked into 35 acres of the Sierra Nevada Mountains just outside Yosemite National Park reports Travel and Leisure magazine.

AutoCamp, a company known for alternative lodging in the outdoor space, recently announced Yosemite National Park as the newest location of the company’s camping-meets-boutique-hotel chain. The property is now taking reservations for 2019.

Each trailer has been perfectly tailored to reflect the sleek and classic design of the Airstream, but with a modern take. Large windows let plenty of light into each Airstream and the plush white bed looks too dreamy to actually ever get out of. A tiled shower with Malin + Goetz bath products is the perfect place to wash away the dirt and grime of a day of exploring nature.

AutoCamp Yosemite will also feature a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse designed by Anacapa with meeting spaces, a curated shop offering artisanal food and beverages, and a roof deck primed for stargazing. There’s also a pool, hot tub, and freshwater pond to relax around, plus nearby hiking trails. Guests can quickly and easily access the national park by hopping on the on-site shuttle. The nearby town of Mariposa offers a break from the wilderness with an array of restaurants, coffee shops, and even a few breweries.

Nightly rates for the luxury tents and Airstreams start at $225 per night.