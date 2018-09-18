Going-to-the-Sun Road reopens in Glacier NP

Good news for visitors to Glacier National Park. Officials have reopened the full length of the Going-to-the-Sun Road to private vehicles as crews work to contain the fire that closed it, reported the Montana Standard.

The National Park Service closed the west side of the scenic highway on Aug. 12 due to a lightning-caused fire on the northwest side of Lake McDonald. The road from Apgar to Logan Pass was reopened to shuttle traffic two weeks ago.

The fire has burned nearly 23 square miles of land and 13 homes and forced the closure of Lake McDonald Lodge for the season. Officials say up to a half-inch of rain fell on the fire Sunday. It is 35 percent contained.

Park officials say Logan Pass access will close on or before Oct. 15.