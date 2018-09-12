Golfer chooses the RV Lifestyle to pursue scattered tournaments

Travis Hofland is a PGA professional golfer with a pretty cushy job as the golf professional at Twin Falls Golf Club in Idaho. But that wasn’t good enough, so he moved into an RV with his girlfriend, Nikki, and began chasing golf tournaments across the country, reports KMVT.com.

No more steady, predictable wages, constant traveling between tournaments, and keeping focused on the next tournament has become his RV Lifestyle. But is it working out for him and Nikki?

“It’s been working good, anybody that has been following me on Facebook and Instagram knows that I’ve been all over the place this summer.”

“We’ve played in a lot of events, playing in Salt Lake, Canada and Arizona, we’ve definitely been on the move,” Hofland explained. “We probably couldn’t have done that if we stayed in our house.”

Golf is a mental game, which is just as important as the physical aspect. Social media followers know Hofland’s ups and downs on the course, but making a change to the RV lifestyle took some discipline.

“First thing we did was get rid of all our stuff, if we haven’t worn it in a year it had to go,” Hofland said. “The support has been humbling and the people that have followed me already are giving me their two cents.”

Hofland took second in the Rocky Mountain Sectional, qualifying for the PGA Professional Championship in March.

But his tournament fees can cost upwards of thousands of dollars. Hofland said, “Going forward we have the Web.com Tour in October, that one in particular is $5,000.”