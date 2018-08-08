Good Sam membership closes in on two-million mark

By Chuck Woodbury

COMMENTARY BY THE EDITOR

An article in the Motley Fool this week reported that membership in the Good Sam Club has grown to 1.92 million, an all-time high.

Traditional benefits to club members have almost vanished in recent years, with local chapters struggling to survive as their members grow old and die. The club’s popular rallies were discontinued a few years ago, replaced by occasional Super Sale-type events, where the focus is selling rather than education, entertainment and member interaction.

Member benefits today include discounts at Camping World stores and RV parks, which pay Camping World/Good Sam to display the Good Sam logo. Roadside Assistance, Extended Warranties, vehicle insurance and a host of other paid services are offered to members as well, most available elsewhere but positioned as member benefits by the company, where members were once called “marketing tools” by CEO Marcus Lemonis. — Chuck Woodbury

