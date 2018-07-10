Grand Design recalls fifth wheels for propane leak issue

Grand Design RV is recalling certain 2018-2019 Grand Design Solitude fifth-wheel trailers. The liquid propane (LP) gas line on the optional pull-out outside kitchen may contact the underside of the hot grill.
Contact with the hot grill may result in a propane leak, increasing the risk of a fire.
Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will re-route the LP gas line to prevent it from contacting the bottom of the grill, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 16, 2018. Owners may contact Grand Design RV customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 900013.