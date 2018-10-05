Grand Design RV recalls trailers for potential shock issue

Grand Design RV is recalling certain 2019 Grand Design Reflection travel trailers, model 295RL. The outside 110V outlet was not correctly wired to a ground-fault (GFI) protected circuit.

In the event of an electrical issue with an appliance or component that is plugged into the outside electrical outlet, an electrical shock may result, increasing the risk of injury.

Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will install a new correctly wired ground fault receptacle, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on October 8, 2018. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679.

Grand Design’s number for this recall is 900014.