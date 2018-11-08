Grand Design recalls trailers: mini-breaker issue could cause fire

Grand Design RV is recalling certain 2019 Grand Design Reflection travel trailers, models 285BHTS, 287RLTS and 297RSTS. The wires to the 50 amp mini-breaker may be installed incorrectly, leaving the circuit unprotected.
If the unprotected circuit overheats or experiences a short, it can increase the risk of a fire.
Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the 50 amp mini-breaker to make sure that it is wired correctly, re-wiring it as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 12, 2018. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910016.