Grand Design recalls trailers: mini-breaker issue could cause fire

Chuck Woodbury

Grand Design RV is recalling certain 2019 Grand Design Reflection travel trailers, models 285BHTS, 287RLTS and 297RSTS. The wires to the 50 amp mini-breaker may be installed incorrectly, leaving the circuit unprotected.

If the unprotected circuit overheats or experiences a short, it can increase the risk of a fire.

Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the 50 amp mini-breaker to make sure that it is wired correctly, re-wiring it as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 12, 2018. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910016.

Learn about other recent RV recalls.

