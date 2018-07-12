Guided RV Tours and Caravans

By Deanna Tolliver

Our readers have spoken out about RV Tours:

“I’m currently on a Yankee Tours caravan through the Canadian Maritime including Newfoundland and Labrador. Great tour!”

“We did a Passport America Caravan last year and really enjoyed it…… All the routes, planning and reservations are made by the organizer which makes the whole idea of traveling much less stressful. The other folks along on this caravan were fun and friendly and overall, it was a great experience. We’re thinking about an Alaska Caravan next year.”

Is taking your RV to Alaska on your bucket list? Maybe you haven’t done it yet because there’s a lot of planning involved. Or maybe your dream RV trip is to learn more about the Civil War, to visit the battlefields and museums, but again—planning the trip feels a little overwhelming.

If you enjoy caravaning with your RV, meeting new people, and seeing and learning about new areas of the country and the world, signing up for a guided RV tour may be the answer to shorten your bucket list. There are companies such as Fantasy RV Tours and Adventure Caravans, to name just a couple, who take care of all the planning and details for you.

Park accommodations are made for you, trip routes, restaurant reservations, museum tours. All you have to do is drive.

Do you know about SMART? It stands for Special Military Active Recreational Travelers. If you fit into one of these categories, you may be eligible to join:

• Active duty in U.S., Canadian, NATO, or SEATO Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard

• U.S. Veteran (retired or prior service) in any branch, including Reserve or National Guard

• Other Veteran (retired or prior service) including Canadian, NATO, or SEATO

• NOAA/USPHS (retired or prior service)

• Widows/Widowers of the above, that are not veterans in their own right

If you qualify, you’ll be able to take advantage of some great RV tours, an other perks, at special lower prices.

Click here for a sampling of currently offered tours from a variety of tour companies.