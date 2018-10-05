Handwoven Ecuadorian blankets make a vibrantly colorful accessory

If you like adding decorative and unique accessories to your RV that also prove to be practical and efficient, look at these Ecuadorian blankets woven by native Otavaleños living in the Andes Mountains.

These blankets are as uniquely beautiful as they are warm, and are extra large: approximately 93” x 82”.

They are brought to you by Ecuadane, a lifestyle brand started by three sisters. The American siblings grew up scattered across Europe and South America, thus quickly falling in love with traveling. The sisters recently came together to start a company inspired by their worldly excursions, an online portal aimed at selling short runs of quality-crafted products from around the world. They are also committing to giving 10% of the proceeds back to the artisan communities to support their craft and help those in need.

The Ecuadane Authentic Southwestern Throw Blanket is a vibrant display of colors and tribal patterns, that is great for the home, RV, beach, picnic or for all-around comfort. It is available in many beautiful, vibrant color combinations and geometric patterns and has been carefully woven with a high-quality, durable blend of alpaca and synthetic materials.

They are manufactured in the heart of Ecuador by native Otavaleños living amidst the Andes Mountains and volcanoes. Wash by hand or machine on gentle cycle with a mild detergent. This blanket does not need to be dry cleaned. Tumble-dry at low temperatures or air dry. New blankets tend to shed, but after a couple of washings it will subside. Give the blanket a brush after long use or after washing.

You can find the Ecuadane blankets on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle .

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter .

##bd10-18; ##RVT866

