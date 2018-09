It’s the nightmare of every RVer — a water leak that works its way into the innards of an RV. Catch it quickly and a repair can be minor with little expense. But if the leak is not detected, or the water intrusion allowed to continue, the results can be devastating, causing tens of thousands of dollars to repair.

So here’s this week’s question, “Has your RV ever developed a water leak that caused serious damage?” Please leave a comment.

The poll may take a moment to load, so stand by.