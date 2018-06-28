Have you seen this stolen travel trailer?

ALBERTA, Canada (June 28, 2017) — RVDA of Alberta reported that a travel trailer was stolen from Carefree RV Ltd. in Edmonton, Alberta earlier today.

The RV is a 2017 Forest River Salem Hemisphere 311QB, VIN 4X4TSBG23HU080919 and this customer unit was just being delivered so the unit is not yet registered.

Break in was through a gate and took less then eight minutes to remove bolts on the gate and hook up, all happened two minutes after their security guard left for the day this morning. The individual was caught on surveillance camera and more information will follow.

If you have any information regarding this stolen bumper pull trailer, please contact Darcy Turgeon at (780) 438-2008 Ext. 244 at Carefree RV Ltd.