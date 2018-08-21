Heartland recalling trailers: wrong tires installed

Heartland Recreational Vehicles is recalling certain 2018 Heartland Sundance XLT TT travel trailers. The vehicles may have been incorrectly equipped with Load Range C tires instead of Load Range D tires.
Overloading the tires may result in tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash.
Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires with ones of the correct load rating, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 21, 2018. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.39.