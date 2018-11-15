Heartland recalls trailers: wrong propane hose installed

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, is recalling certain 2019 Heartland Pioneer travel trailers, model BH280. A flexible liquid propane (LP) hose was installed on the outside cooktop running into the firebox of the stove instead of a rigid metal tube supply line.
Heat from the cooktop can damage the hose, increasing the risk of a fire.
Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will replace the flexible LP hose inside the firebox with a rigid metal one, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 21, 2018. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.41.