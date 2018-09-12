High arsenic levels found in water at Arizona RV park

In recent tests the water at Rio Verde RV park showed a high level of arsenic, concerning residents of Yavapai County and RVers at the park near Cottonwood, Arizona.

ADEQ officials have confirmed the levels of arsenic flowing at taps in the RV park exceed the levels deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency reported ABC 15.

The issue has been on the state agency’s radar for about a year.

“The most recent data we have for them shows that we are exceeding the arsenic standard. The arsenic standard is 10 parts per billion, they are currently at 35,” said Trevor Baggiore, the water quality director for ADEQ.

The Rio Verde RV park is considered a state-regulated private utility company, as it provides water to residents in the community. ADEQ said while arsenic was commonly found in Arizona soil when it leaches into groundwater, at very high levels, it could be deemed hazardous to health with prolonged exposure.

State officials said they expect utility companies with arsenic levels that were too high to do their due diligence and inform residents about the problem so people could make their own decision on whether to drink the water or not. They also required the utility company to provide an alternate source of water to residents.

ADEQ officials said the RV park had applied for a construction permit to build a treatment system that would reduce the levels of arsenic in the water. They had 120 days to submit their construction plans to ADEQ for approval and would inspect the system after it was built to make sure it met state standards.

ADEQ officials will be inspecting the water every few months until it is deemed safe to drink