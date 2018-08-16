High rents forcing many into fulltime RV living

High rents and a shortage of housing are driving many to full time living in RVs at parks that take long rentals.

For instance, Penny Banks and her dogs have been living the RV life for several months at the Rivers Edge RV Park in Sparks, Nevada.

She’s in one of the park’s 164 spots right by the Truckee River off Rock Boulevard. Alicia Siever, the park manager said people pay $425 a month for a spot and they’ve been full for about three years reports Reno’s News4.

“We get a lot of variety of people. We have families who can’t simply afford the rent prices, looking to downsize. We have retirees. We have those traveling for work,” Siever said.

She said they see a lot of Tesla workers as well as transient workers like plumbers and electricians.

The housing market is tight and rent is expensive in the Reno-Sparks area. RV parks around town are full and have a long waiting list. RV living is a solution to that problem.

Banks said she’s saving a lot of money living in her RV.

“Well, brick and mortar you’re probably going to pay three times what we pay for space,” Banks said.

These are not your grandma’s Rv park from the 1970s. Most of the parks in town have stores, pools and other amenities.

Andy Anderson and his wife Beulah live across town at the Shamrock RV Park. They’ve been there for eight years. They pay $760 a month. It’s important for the Anderson’s to save money because they’re retired, on a fixed income.

The Anderson’s have no plans to leave. Like most of the people who live in RVs, they’re in love with the cheaper, simpler more convenient say to live. And If they don’t like where they’re living or who they’re living next to — they can easily move.