Highland Ridge targets new market: Doggie RVers

By Chuck Woodbury

For RVers with dogs, here’s news from Highland Ridge about some new models intended to appeal to their pooches as well as their owners.

One important lesson I learned way back in my college days was that when you feel you have done what you can to market your product to humans, tweak it a bit to appeal to pets.

The company has started production on a newly designed lineup of pet-friendly features and models across the entire Open Range, Mesa Ridge, Silverstar and Highlander lines.

Here’s what you get with these pet-friendly RVs:

Pull-out pet dishes for food and water.

Designed animal sleeping areas with bedding.

No carpet (most models) including slideout areas.

No floor registers (most models).

Minimal cloth materials (seating/lounging).

“Based on important feedback from our dealers and our consumers, our team at Highland Ridge took the initiative to implement several pet-friendly ideas into most of our models that are in production today,” said Marc Hauser, vice president, sales and product development, Jayco Inc. “Our entire group, from sales to manufacturing, is excited to show-off these innovations to our dealers and end-users during this year’s show season.”



Highland Ridge RV is currently producing most of these pet-friendly models and will debut several new floor plans at America’s Largest RV Show in September. The staff of RVtravel.com will be there and will do our best to pretend we’re dogs as we tour these new units (woof!).

If you wish to comment on the RVs, contact Ben Johnson, national sales manager, at bjohnson@highlandridgerv.com .