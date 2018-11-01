Hipcamp will find you a campsite on a goat farm or at a hot spring

RVing is fun, and sometimes you can try different styles of campsites to try, just for the experience. Like many of the campsites offered by Hipcamp.

How about renting a tree house with a slide-down pole and space for nine? A tent site on a private horse farm? A riverfront spot to park your RV near a half-dozen natural springs?

You can find all these — plus 300 other campsites — in Florida thanks to Hipcamp, a website that has just launched in the Sunshine state reports Miami.com.

Sites range from $10 per night for a backyard spot on a blueberry farm to about $150 per night (for the tree house). Florida is Hipcamp’s fourth state (after California, Oregon, and Washington) to officially launch. Travelers can also find properties in other states, but Hipcamp doesn’t “officially” launch them until they have critical mass in an area.

Near Miami, options include an avocado grove in Homestead for $45 a night, a sailboat in Key West for $89 and a cabin near the Everglades for $20.

Los Angeles-based traveler Thuc Nguyen, 42, used the Florida site before it hit the “official bar” to plan a last-minute Fourth of July road trip last summer. A goat farm near Tallahassee caught her eye. She and her boyfriend stayed there for one night in their own tent for a $20 fee. The site includes breakfast, water, wifi, laundry, hot showers with soap, shampoo, conditioner, and towels, and two kayaks.

“It was above and beyond what I had hoped for,” she said. “For breakfast [the owner] brought out fresh goat cheese and milk, eggs and berries from the farm. There was a giant fig tree near our camping site. She walked us down to the water and told us the history of the flowers in the area, Native American history in the area. It was really simple. It felt like Airbnb.”

