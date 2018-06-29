HitchGrip: A clean, easy way to install your trailer hitch

The HitchGrip HG712 Hitch Coupling Tool for RVs and trailers is a clean and easy way to safely carry and install your trailer hitch. Have HitchGrip ready to go before your next open road adventure – you’ll keep the grease off your hands and reduce the risk of straining your back.

HitchGrip, an ergonomically designed tool, makes moving and attaching the ball mount to your RV, boat, horse or utility trailer easier than ever before. So easy, in fact, you can hook up and remove your hitch without getting down on the ground. What was once a greasy job is now a neat, clean and simple task.

HitchGrip makes it easy on your back, too. By stabilizing the weight and evenly distributing the load, HitchGrip gives you enough leverage to lift the hitch with one hand. Just Lift and Go.

Features:

Works for all Class III, IV and V weight distribution hitches using 2-5/16″ balls

Made with industrial strength glass-filled polymer, 12-gauge powder-coated steel, and tungsten carbide

Maneuvers ball-mount to and from garage or campsite with ease

Lifetime warranty against breakage

Made in USA

You can find the HitchGrip on Amazon, where you can also watch a video of how it works.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd06-23; ##GRVA70