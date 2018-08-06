Home schooling increasing for kids of fulltime RVers

If you’ve dreamed of fulltime RVing after your kids grow up and move out, it may not be necessary to wait. As the number of fulltime RVers hitting the road increases, more and more younger parents with school-age children are finding home schooling provides a broader, more rounded education than traditional schools provide.

Chelsea Gonzales loves to travel, and she was determined not to stop when she had children. So she did what felt the most natural to her: deciding against traditional schooling and hitting the road instead. The Gonzales family started RV living more than two years ago when their son was about 4, but they didn’t pause when he was ready for kindergarten, and they’re not stopping anytime soon. Schooling takes place in the RV and on trips to museums, zoos and aquariums.

“Last summer, we were studying the Revolutionary War, and we went to a lot of the cool Revolutionary War museums,” Chelsea says. “We weave our history, language arts, and science together, and it helps him and me get a better understanding of how all of these things fit into the world,” reports Crixeo.

The Gonzales’ family is home schooling on the road. There are no records of how many families are home schooling, but according to the Department of Education, close to two million, or 3.5% of American children are home-schooled. A road-schooling Facebook community has more than 12,000 followers, and a world-schooling one has about 1,800.