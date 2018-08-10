Homeless in roadside encampment create problem with officials

Distinguishing between “homeless” people living in decrepit RVs and retired fulltimers (and those working out of their RV s or who work contract jobs in changing locations) seems to be determined by where and how you do it. You do not usually find the “homeless” staying in amenity-rich RV resorts or retirees in their 40-foot motorhome camped in urban street camps like in Hazel Dell, Oregon.

Neighbors and law enforcement are frustrated by a small group of RV campers who have set up along Northeast 8th Avenue, leading to an increase in trash and even human waste near the sidewalks and road, reports KPTV Fox 12 Oregon.

One man said he’s reported the campers to authorities several times to no avail.

But in Clark County, deputies confirmed that though they’ve taken complaints along the street there’s no easy solution to get RV campers to leave. In Clark County, it’s not illegal to camp along public roads. Deputies, however, can cite unmoving vehicles as abandoned, thus opening a process where some of them can be forfeited and towed.

However, deputies say those tow companies contracted through the county are often unwilling to move the RVs, as the removal process is a cumbersome and expensive job and getting rid of the RVs afterward is also costly.

Given circumstances such as those in Laurel Dell and the difficulty in dealing with similar RV problems that seem to be increasing in urban areas, it likely will result in local authorities continuing to enact ordinances prohibiting parking overnight on city streets without a special permit – which gains general support from local residents in most areas where proposed.