House budget bill to change Social Security benefits, costing you $$$

The changes to the way Social Security (SS) provides retirement and spousal benefits contained in Section 831 of the House’s new budget bill will make your antenna flash red – and you are not going to like them. PBS News Hour’s report on the pending bill digs into these changes and how they could affect your SS benefits.

In a couple of sentences, the bill will take back what could amount to $50,000 in lifetime benefits, and will make retirement far more precarious for millions of low- and middle-income seniors.

“In six months, benefits now being received by spouses, divorced spouses or children on the work record of a spouse, ex-spouse or parent who has suspended his or her benefits will be eliminated until the worker restarts his/her retirement benefit. I’ve never heard of a change in Social Security law that eliminates benefits for people already collecting, but this is what’s in this bill,” says Boston University economist Larry Kotlikoff on PBS. “This will cost millions of households thousands of dollars, and will induce those who have suspended their benefits in order to collect higher benefits at 70 to restart their benefits at permanently lower levels in order to maintain their family’s immediate living standards.”

Changes affecting anyone in the following situations:

The ability to collect a full divorced spousal benefit between age 66 and age 70

For those now under 62, the bill extends deeming, which now ends at full retirement age 66, through age 70. (Deeming is the requirement that (A) if you take your retirement benefit and are eligible to collect your spousal benefit, you are forced to take both at once; and (B) if you take your spousal benefit, you are forced to simultaneously take your retirement benefit. Since SS effectively only pays the larger of the two benefits, being forced to take both benefits at once means that you lose one of the two benefits.)

The loss in lifetime benefits can be far greater. Receiving full spousal or full divorce spousal benefits between full retirement age (age 66) and age 70 helped tide millions of workers over until age 70 when they would start their own retirement benefit at a 32 percent larger (inflation-adjusted) value than at age 66, providing them protection against outliving their assets. Now more of such cash-constrained households will need to file for their retirement benefits earlier than they had hoped, thus losing not only most or all of their spousal benefits (since retirement benefits generally exceed spousal benefits, and you can’t get both at once), but also the far higher benefits available by waiting until age 70 to collect.

Kotlikoff adds, “To summarize, the new budget drastically cuts Social Security benefits for many of those now collecting, drastically cuts benefits for many of those who were about to collect, exacerbates Social Security work disincentive and induces households to do exactly the wrong thing, namely take their benefits too early at the cost of permanently lower benefits. And many of these changes will particularly hurt the middle class, women, and families with disabled children.”

But you can do something about this bill. Write your representatives and tell them what you think.