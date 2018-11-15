Dear Gary,

How do I winterize my ice maker? I have a Norcold refrigerator in a Fleetwood motorhome. —Larry R.

Dear Larry,

Here are the steps, as recommended by Norcold:

To winterize the water valve and water line:

1. Shut off RV water supply to the ice maker.

2. Raise and lock shutoff arm in OFF position.

3. Disconnect the water inlet adapter from water valve.

4. Disconnect the ice maker water line from water valve.

Here’s an additional tip I recommend for owners of ice makers when the incoming water connection is located high up on the rear of the refrigerator.

In some instances, it’s virtually impossible to perform step #4 above without partially removing the refrigerator. Simply install an in-line, 1/4-inch compression-type shut-off valve in the ice maker tubing running up the rear of the refrigerator cabinet at a location that is easily accessed through the lower exterior refrigerator vent. In this manner, shutting off the valve and disconnecting the tubing going up to the ice maker will drain residual water in the tubing line going up to the inlet valve and still provide a means of shutting off the line when inducing RV antifreeze up to that point.

