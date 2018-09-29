How long before you pay off your RV loan?

Is your RV paid off? If so, bet it feels good, eh? Or maybe you paid cash for it, so you never had a payment to begin with! Ya rich or something? We’re kidding — good for you!

But for most RVers, monthly payments are a fact of life. How much longer will it be before you make your very last payment? If you pay extra every month or are paying off the loan in some other creative way, just estimate how long it will be before you own the RV’s title, not your bank or other lending institution.

The poll may take a few moments to load, so stand by!