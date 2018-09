Do you move around a lot with your RV — stay a day or two in one place, then get itchy feet and move on, basically taking an RV road trip? Or do you stay put for months on end — maybe in a nice park up north in the summer, then follow the sunshine south in the winter?

Or are your habits between these two extremes? Curious minds want to know.

So let’s see how much we all move around. The survey may take a few moments to load, so stand by.