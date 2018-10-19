How to boost your cellphone Internet speeds

Some people notice beautiful trees and want to camp near them. We notice cell towers, and want to camp near them! As we travel, we are sometimes in range of strong Internet signal from a cell tower, and sometimes not. When you are in low signal areas, is there a way to boost that signal?

Yes.

It’s called a cellular booster. You may have heard of the company called Wilson Electronics – they’ve re-branded now and sell products with the WeBoost name. We just bought a WeBoost 4GX RV and put it thru its paces.

Whatever cellular devices you have – phones, hotspots, tablets etc. and whatever cellular providers they connect to – this will improve the signal they are getting. If you’re getting a really good signal without the booster, there is no reason to use it. It could actually degrade a good signal. At our current campsite, Verizon is very good, so the booster didn’t make much difference, but Jim’s Google Phone, using T-Mobile went from barely moving the speed test needle without the booster, to 5Mbps down and 1.5 up. That is good enough to make calls, get emails, browse the web, and even watch some streaming video.

A BETTER ANTENNA WILL GET YOU A BETTER CONNECTION. It’s just radio, 2-way radio.

You do need to experiment with using the antenna. Depending on your cellular provider, and the strength of the signal at your current location, you may experience different levels of improvement with the antenna. YMMV – Your mileage may vary! For a listing of more cell boosters with complete reviews, see the Cell Boosters gear page on RVMobileInternet.com

In Episode 154 of our YouTube show, What Does This Button Do? – we focused on our newly purchased cellular booster. We also discuss a Google Photos tip, and our latest purchase of an Unlimited AT&T hotspot.

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly online show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years. Chris is also the author of Mrs. Geek’s Guide to Google Photos, 2nd edition just released, available on Amazon.com.