How to snag a campsite in Arches NP even when “Campground Full”

No one needs to remind you that unless you have a reservation for some of the most popular National Parks you are unlikely to find a campsite. But Leslie and John don’t always follow the general consensus and sometimes the payoff works reports the Spokesman-Review.

John says:

It didn’t look good.

The signs at Arches National Park said, “Campground Full” at the very popular Devils Garden Campground. After all, the campground is one of the most popular in the entire national park system. Many of the 51 sites are booked six months in advance.

We did what most people do when they come to Arches without a reservation. We camped for our first night along the Colorado River in one of the many BLM campgrounds on State Route 128, then traveled into this popular park near Moab, Utah, the next day.

We got to the Devils Garden the next morning bright and early to do a hike. As we passed the campground, I decided to walk in and see what it looked like. Sure enough, it was jaw-droppingly beautiful set amid gorgeous rock formations.

I was just about to turn around when I ran into two campground hosts doing their morning rounds. “Any chance people have dropped out or canceled?” I asked. The hosts smiled and said, “Yeah, we have a site for you.” It turns out someone had just pulled out, relinquishing their final night.

And that’s how you score a site in Arches without a reservation — you get there early and you ask nicely.

Our day and night at Arches were memorable. We did a hike at Devils Garden to Landscape Arch, then spent the day hanging out amid the beauty of Arches. At night, we had a big campfire and cooked dinner over the flames. It was everything you could possibly want in a national park experience.

We got lucky and learned a lesson in the process: Don’t give up, and don’t always believe “Campground Full” signs.