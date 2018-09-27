How to stay safe from hackers on public WiFi when on-the-road

In case you didn’t remember, today – September 27th – is international World Tourism Day. NordVPN’s digital privacy expert Daniel Markuson reminds travelers that hackers and fraudsters are out there attempting to steal your private information when you use public WiFi networks, and below provides some tips on how to stay safe on these public, hotel, and campground networks when traveling.

Hackers often pose as free WiFi hotspots and easily steal personal information, credit card details, or other data. In addition, identity thieves have lately been using wireless sniffers, a type of software designed to intercept and decode data when it is transmitted over a network.

Tips: how to stay safe on public WiFi when traveling

Never join a new network blindly

If the network is left unprotected, chances are some cybercriminal is lurking there to steal your private data. On the other hand, hackers themselves often create rogue hotspots to trick users into thinking they are legitimate. If you see two similar WiFi names, ask the hotel’s staff which is the real one. Finally, always avoid logging into work or banking accounts while on public WiFi and do this only if necessary.

Use a VPN on public WiFi

A VPN is a preferred tool for travelers as it encrypts all the traffic flow between the Internet and a user’s device and helps hide the IP address. Beware of free VPN service providers that typically rely on third-party advertisers to cover the costs. Often they are free proxy services marketed as VPNs, which is not accurate: they only change your IP address but do not encrypt your Internet traffic.

Check if the website address includes ‘https’

You should only use the websites that have URLs starting with ‘https’ – the S means that it is a secure protocol and your data is encrypted properly. Using ‘https’ sites is especially important if you are shopping online, paying for hotels or campgrounds, or experiences using your credit card details.

Enable your firewall

Most operating systems have a built-in firewall, which keeps outsiders from going through your computer’s data. A firewall is easy to enable – simply check your system preferences or control panel instructions. The firewall won’t completely protect from hacks, but it’s a useful tool if used in combination with other security-enhancing services.

Don’t forget antivirus

Antivirus software is highly recommended to use at all times to protect your network from malware. However, using an antivirus only is not enough to keep your system secure. A hacker can check whether antivirus will detect malware and if so, they can easily modify the malicious code and try again.

