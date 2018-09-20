How to take good pictures of tire tread for a complaint

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

I occasionally see posts from folks complaining about some tread or sidewall condition on their RV tires. Frequently, however, either they can’t properly describe the condition or if they have pictures, the image is too small, poorly lit or from too far away to allow proper inspection of the condition for me or others to help and offer an opinion.

I recently wrote this post:

Some general guidelines and suggestions for taking good pictures of tire conditions:

• Full sunlight and NO flash.

• Set the camera to maximum pixels or max quality.

• Take close enough to only include 8″ to 10″ of the tire surface. Closer if you have a camera that allows “macro” or close-up.

• If all you have is a phone, you need a minimum of 10 megapixels.

• Only use “optical zoom,” not digital zoom, if possible.

Above right is an example of a good quality tire picture that would allow someone to make a judgment on a tread surface complaint.

The image on the left, while showing an obvious problem, really would not be good enough to show a sidewall or tread cracking complaint.

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog at RVtiresafety.net.