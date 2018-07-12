Hubby wears same clothes for a week; what can wife do?

Dear RV Shrink:

Now that my husband and I are on the road full time, I have a hard time getting him to change his clothes. He says we meet so many new and different people, no one notices he has the same clothes on for a week.

He doesn’t wear work clothes while he is doing his constant maintenance on our rig – he wears his good clothes for those chores because he doesn’t bother to change. He has dozens of outfits, but he is just not fashion conscious. All his outfits end up turning into work clothes. I think I need to paste a post-it note on his forehead but he would never notice it.

I don’t mind doing laundry, even though many laundromats we stop at are the pits. We work as a team and can usually knock out our washing and drying duties in a couple of hours.

I don’t think I am writing you for any advice – I just need to vent a bit. —Dirty Dozen in Denton

Dear Dirty:

If your husband is happy and keeping your rig in constant repair, I think you should put it into perspective. You can buy a lot of new clothing for the cost of having your rig repaired at an RV service center. For every hour your husband clocks on the rig, ring up a hundred dollars on the clothing register.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t be upset about him ruining his good clothing, but don’t make a federal case out of it. Buy him some nice clothes at a second-hand shop, hide a couple good outfits so you can take him out in public on occasion, and think of his outfits as disposable work clothing.

As for laundromats, I agree. Many are the pits, with little or no management. There are websites that review laundromats so you can see what others have discovered before you commit your money to thieving machines that steal your money and deliver no hot water.

If you are the type of travelers that stay in commercial RV parks, you will usually find better-maintained machines. If you do have a problem you will be able to find management to correct it.

The only other thing I can think of to solve your husband’s lack of clothing concern would be to get on the RV nudist campground circuit where clothing would be optional. Then you would just have to make sure he showered on a regular basis. Good luck. —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

