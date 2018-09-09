Hubby’s RV driving habits frighten his wife

By Chuck Woodbury

We came across this posting on the Facebook Group, Full Time RVing. I don’t know about you, but I have known some nervous car and RV passengers in my day. They can be very nervous in situations where others show no discomfort. So what if you are one of those nervous co-pilots or passengers? What can you do to calm down?

This was posted by Janet Carroll:

All right, those who don’t drive your RV very much, this is for you. I am NOT a perfect driver. I know that. But, I cannot relax when my husband drives. He hugs the right side of the lane. He’s close to any concrete construction divide on the right. Close to any truck that is in the right lane, I could put my arm out and touch the truck. I am always leaning away from the item, or telling him how to drive, trying to get him to move over even just a little bit. How can I become more relaxed when he drives? I can’t go to the back of the motorhome and do something else, as he needs a navigator. We are new to this. Does it change with the more we travel together? I have to add, he is pretty gracious to my side seat driving. “Ok, dear” and we do laugh about it.

* * *

What would you tell her? Please leave a comment.